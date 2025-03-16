India Masters are crowned champions of the International Masters League (IML) T20 2025 tournament. The Sachin Tendulkar-led side thrashed the Brian Lara-led West Indies Masters by six wickets in the grand finale at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, March 16. Batting first, West Indies Masters were restricted to 148/7 in 20 overs after a superb show by India Masters bowlers. Speedster Vinay Kumar bagged three wickets, whereas left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem took two scalps. For West Indies Masters, Lendl Simmons top scored with 57 runs off 41 balls, including six boundaries. While chasing 149, wicketkeeper-batter Ambati Rayudu played a match-winning knock of 74 runs off 50 balls with the help of 12 boundaries, which guided India Masters to chase down the target in 17.4 overs. Sachin Tendulkar Brings Out His Trademark ‘Upper Cut Shot’ Against Jerome Taylor During India Masters vs West Indies Masters IMLT20 Final (Watch Video).

India Masters Win IMLT20 2025

Dominant Victory for India Masters

India Masters - The First - Ever 𝐈𝐌𝐋𝐓𝟐𝟎 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬! 🏆 They conquer the Grand Finale, defeating #WestIndiesMasters by 6️⃣ wickets! An incredible match & an unforgettable season - #IMLT20 Season 1 belongs to #IndiaMasters! 🙌 #TheBaapsOfCricket pic.twitter.com/LOkAmdHp4v — INTERNATIONAL MASTERS LEAGUE (@imlt20official) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)