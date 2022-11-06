South Africa fails to beat Netherlands in their last game and with that result India becomes the first team to book their place in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 from Group 2. They will join New Zealand and England in the Semi Finals. If South Africa won, India had to defeat Zimbabwe in their last game, but with South Africa’s defeat, they qualify automatically with the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match turning into a virtual qualifier.

Netherlands Win Over South Africa Makes India Qualify For The Semi Finals of The T20 World Cup 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)