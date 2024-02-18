India registered its biggest win in terms of runs in its Test history with a massive 434-run victory over England in the third Test in Rajkot on Sunday, February 18. The victory was scripted by centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja in the first innings before Mohammed Siraj took a four-fer to help India bowl out England for 319. In the second innings, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who stole the show with a terrific double hundred and impactful knocks from Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan saw India post a massive 557-run total for England. The visitors crumbled under pressure and were bowled out for just 122 runs with Jadeja sizzling with a five-wicket haul. This victory went past India's 372-run win over New Zealand in 2021. Yashasvi Jaiswal Equals Record of Most Sixes Hit in a Test Innings, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

India Register Biggest Test Win in Terms of Runs

This is now the BIGGEST runs win by India in Tests. Biggest wins 434 runs - vs ENG at Rajkot, 2024 372 runs - vs NZ at Mumbai, 2021 337 runs - vs SA at Delhi, 2015 321 runs - vs NZ at Indore, 2016 320 runs - vs AUS at Mohali, 2008#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ciFTI3NKnR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 18, 2024

