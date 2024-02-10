The Indian team for the remaining three Test matches have been announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 10. The big development is that Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the three remaining Test matches against England due to personal reasons. Shreyas Iyer also has been ruled out after complaining of back stiffness after the second Test. KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the team while fast bowler Akash Deep has earned a maiden call-up.

India's Squad for Three Remaining Tests vs England

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)