After a brilliant win in the first youth Test, India U-19 Cricket Team will take on the Australia U-19 Cricket Team in the 2nd Youth Test of the two-match series on Tuesday, October 07. The IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 youth Test match will be played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay and it has a scheduled start time of 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the India U-19 tour of Australia and fans can likely watch the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd youth Test on the Star Sports network. They are also likely to provide an online viewing option and if so, fans can watch IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd youth Test live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Fans can also watch the IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 2nd youth Test on the Cricket Australia official YouTube channel for free. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Century Video Highlights: Watch Indian Youngster Slam 78-Ball Hundred During IND U-19 vs AUS U-19 1st Youth Test 2025.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 Youth Test Live Streaming and Telecast Details

