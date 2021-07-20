KL Rahul started his preparations for the Tests against England in grand fashion by scoring a hundred off 149 balls in the warm-up game against County Select XI. He and Ravindra Jadeja got together when India were at 67/3 and bailed the team out of trouble.

See BCCI's tweet here:

A fine CENTURY for @klrahul11 off 149 deliveries in the three-day warm-up game 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/844mUnONVR — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Watch his hundred scoring moment here:

