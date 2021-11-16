India takes on New Zealand in the three-off T20I match that begins on November 17, Wednesday. New T20 captain Rohit Sharma and newly-assigned head coach of India, Rahul Dravid, are all set to take reigns in new roles after the responsibility shifted from Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri, respectively. BCCI shared their picture before the 1st T20I against New Zealand that will take place in Jaipur. Tim Southee Named Captain for IND vs NZ 1st T20I As Kane Williamson To Miss White-Ball Series Against India.

Check Out Captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid's Picture:

