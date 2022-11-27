Rain stopped play in second ODI between India and New Zealand after India managed to get 22/0 in 4.5 Overs in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. After losing the toss and put into bat first, the Shikhar Dhawan-Subhman Gill pair started cautiously similar to the last game. Gill looked a bit more intentful between the two as he scored two boundaries.

Rain Stops Play in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Heavy rain at Hamilton in the 2nd ODI. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)