The fifth T20I between India and South Africa has been called off due to rain at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, June 19. A prolonged rain interruption after 3.3 overs was it for the game as play was not able to resume after that. With this result, both teams now share the series 2-2.

🚨 MATCH ABANDONED Just 21 balls were bowled in the fifth and final T20I when rained intervened and forced the encounter to be called off#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/zaII8QRMjV — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)