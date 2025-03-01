The inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML) got underway on February 22, and the seventh match will be played between India and South Africa. The Indian side tops the standings winning its both matches while South Africa lost its opening match. The India vs South Africa IML 2025 match will be played on February 25, and be held at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, commencing at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Viacom 18 are official broadcast partner of IML 2025 and will provide India vs South Africa match viewing options in India on Colors Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits TV channels. JioStar owns the rights to digital streaming and will have viewing options for the India vs South Africa IMLT20 2025 match on JioHotstar app and website. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Sensational Catch Despite Collision With Ambati Rayudu During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters IML T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

India vs South Africa IML 2025 Match Live

