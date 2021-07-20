Lower-order batsmen Deepak Chahar (69*) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19) held their nerves to help India win the 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka by three wickets. Sri Lanka batted first and scored 275/9. In response, the Indian batting failed to replicate their form from the last match. But Chahar and Kumar ensured a win at the end, which also meant that India won the series with a match to be played.

See BCCI's tweet here:

2nd ODI. It's all over! India won by 3 wickets https://t.co/HHeGcqYsmm #SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

