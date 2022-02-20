Kieron Pollard has won the toss and opted to bowl. Avesh Khan will make his T20I debut for the Indian national team as the pacer is one of many changes made by the hosts for this encounter. West Indies also made four changes to their team from the previous encounter.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh.

