India produced an emphatic performance to beat Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. Chasing just 242 to win after the bowlers had put in a stellar effort led by Kuldeep Yadav's 3/40, the India national cricket team got to the mark in just 42.3 overs with Virat Kohli starring with his 51st ODI century. The right-hander anchored the run chase and ensured that India got across the finish line in some style. Facing Khushdil Shah with India needing two runs to win, the right-hander came down the track and whacked the part-time spinner for a four in the extra cover region to just help his side clinch the victory but also score a spectacular century. India Beat Pakistan by Six Wickets; Virat Kohli, Bowlers Shine As Men in Blue Inch Closer to Semi-Finals in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Watch India's Winning Moment Against Pakistan, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

