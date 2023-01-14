The inaugural edition of the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup gets underway on Saturday, January 14. India Women will cross swords with South Africa Women in its first match of the tournament at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni. The match is scheduled to start from 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The India U19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women match will not be telecasted in India. Fans can get access to the live streaming of the game through the Fancode app.

India U19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women Live Streaming and Telecast Details

People, it's time to tune into the inaugural @ICC #U19T20WorldCup streaming LIVE, only on @FanCode Starting this Saturday, January 14th. Get your pass now and cheer for our Girls in Blue! Here you go: https://t.co/D4nuUoIKvk #ShuruaatYaheenSe pic.twitter.com/X1eRfJbWH6 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) January 14, 2023

