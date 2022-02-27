India Women take on South Africa Women in the warm-up match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. The IND W vs SA W practice match will take place at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora. The match will start at 1.30 AM IST on 27th February 2022. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the CC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 but it won't provide live streaming online or live TV telecast of the warm-up matches. ICC 2022 Women's World Cup Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

The #CWC22 captains look ready 🤩 One week to go! 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/6jlemHhFdq — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)