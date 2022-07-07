India women's cricket team have already pocketed the three-game series 2-0 and now will be looking to perform whitewash against the hosts. The series is part of the ICC Women's Championship and thus team India will be in no mood to take the match easy. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI live streaming online, then continue reading to get all the information. SL W vs IND W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2022 in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate for a complimentary win. The home side lost the first two matches in the T20I series before winning the third and will be looking to repeat that in ODI series as well.

When is India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd ODI will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on July 07, 2022 (Monday). The IND W vs SL W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of India Women's tour of Sri Lanka 2022 in India. Hence the IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI live TV telecast will not be available for fans in India.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India W vs Sri Lanka W 3rd ODI 2022?

Fans can tune into online platform to catch the live action of IND W vs SL W 3rd ODI. FanCode will provide free live streaming of the match on their app and website. Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Cricket YouTube channel will also stream the game.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)