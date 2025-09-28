In a heartwarming gesture, the Indian Army's Balnoi Battalion set up a screen for residents at the Balnoi Ground near the Line of Control (LOC) in the Mendhar sector of Poonch to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28. Meanwhile, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 runs in 20 overs. Opener Sahibzada Farhan played a superb knock of 57 runs off 38 deliveries. For India, Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul. Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel took two wickets apiece. Out Or Not Out? Fans Divided After Salman Ali Agha Scalps Controversial Catch of Suryakumar Yadav During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Match (Watch Video).

Indian Army's Balnoi Battalion Watches IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army Balnoi Battalion have set up a screen at the Balnoi Ground near the LOC in the Mendhar sector of Poonch, for the residents of the border area to watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Final match. pic.twitter.com/XmrOY0CKoo — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2025

