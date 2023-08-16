Indian cricket team are all set to play a three-match T20I series against Ireland. They have already travelled to Dublin and started their preparations for the series beginning on August 18, Friday. This series is the preparation stage for a lot of newcomers ahead of the upcoming Asian Games 2023. Ahead of that, as they commence practice, BCCI shares some snaps from their team huddle. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour: Prestigious Silverware Reaches Taj Mahal On Wednesday.

Indian Cricket Team Kick-Starts Practice In Dublin

Our first team huddle in Dublin as we kickstart our preparations for the T20I series against Ireland. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/s7gVfp8fop — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)