After India's defeat in the 1st Test Match against South Africa, they will now look to make a comeback and will also look forward to staying alive in the series. India lost the 1st Test Match by an innings and 32 runs. The Indian batting lineup is struggling with the conditions in South Africa. Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be looking to find his form in IND vs SA 2nd Test. Indian team bowlers also have a lot of work to do if they want to stop the strong batting lineup of South Africa. Richa Ghosh's Fighting Knock Goes in Vain As Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland Power Australia Women to 3-Run Victory Over India in 2nd ODI, Visitors Bag Series Win.

Indian Cricket Team Training

#TeamIndia are back in the nets and prepping 🆙 for the 2nd Test in Cape Town👌👌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/zcY5J0FafW— BCCI (@BCCI) December 31, 2023

