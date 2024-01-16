Assam cricketer Riyan Parag went on to score a century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Kerala and then shared a clip of him celebrating after reaching the mark of a century. Riyan Parag captioned the clip as "First one with mum and dad both watching". To which a troll wrote, "The bowling team and umpire waiting for him to finish his 30+ celebrations". Responding to this Riyan Parag went on to reply "But what was the bowler gonna bowl the next ball with? Your dumb 🧠?". Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Yash Dhull Fails Again As Delhi's Young Batting Line-up Flatters to Deceive Against Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha Secure Valuable Three Points Against Madhya Pradesh.

Have a look a the Social Media Post

But what was the bowler gonna bowl the next ball with? Your dumb 🧠?— Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) January 14, 2024

