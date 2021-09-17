Kolkata Knight Riders welcomed players from the Caribbean Premier League 2021 to Abu Dhabi after they arrived in a private jet from St. Kitts and Nevis. Jamaican star Andre Russell along with Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert and West Indies' analyst AR Srikkanth reached the Gulf country for the second leg of IPL 2021. The franchise shared a video of their arrival in the team and expressed excitement over their esteemed appearance.

Check Out Kolkata Knight Riders' Video:

এখন মজা শুরু গুরু! Rate your excitement with ☝🏼 emoji! 🔥 Private Jet ✈️ landing for our boys from the CPL AR Russell, Sunil Narine24, Tim Seifert and AR Srikkanth have arrived from St. Kitts 🇰🇳 to Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪#Cricket #IPL #KKR #AmiKKR #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/aB1pSrgtwG — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) September 17, 2021

