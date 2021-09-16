Royal Challengers Bangalore and its players are all set to get into the groove for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Yuzvendra Chahal and Glenn Maxwell sweat it out on the field to gear up for their first match against Kolkata Knight Riders that will be played on September 20 in the Gulf country. While Chahal looked all pumped up with his bowling practise, Maxwell also created a stunning impact with his exceptional batting stance in the nets.

Check Out the RCB's Video:

Bold Diaries: Yuzi and Maxwell’s Day Out Yuzvendra Chahal was back in the thick of things, and Glenn Maxwell was close to his entertaining best as RCB moves one step closer towards the first match.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JNvp9pHoNS — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 16, 2021

