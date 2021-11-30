Punjab Kings have retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction which will be held in late December 2021 or January 2022.

🥁🥁🥁 The Sher who joined us in 2018, will continue to be an integral part of #SaddaSquad! Show some ❤️s for The Magnificent @mayankcricket 😍#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/3DSJddOq8m — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 30, 2021

2️⃣3️⃣ Matches 3️⃣0️⃣ Wickets 1️⃣ 5-Wkt Haul Welcome back the son of our soil, #SaddaPunjab da munda, @arshdeepsinghh, we are happy and excited as he will be donning the #PBKS jersey for #IPL2022! 😎#PunjabKings #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/ArjQ3MjmfJ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) November 30, 2021

