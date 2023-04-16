Arjun Tendulkar has finally been handed his debut in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023. Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai Indians in the place of Rohit Sharma, who has a stomach bug. Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand, are unchanged from their defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians have won the toss and chose to field first. Why Are Mumbai Indians Wearing MI Women’s WPL Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

