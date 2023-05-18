Faf du Plessis continues to be the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023 at the end of the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match. The RCB captain has 631 runs in 12 matches and is way ahead in the race, with the second-best being Shubman Gill (576 runs). Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devon Conway and also Suryakumar Yadav are the others in the top five in this list of highest run-scorers in IPL 2023. IPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings, Venues and Teams for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2 and Eliminator.

