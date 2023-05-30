Shubman Gill scored 890 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and won the Orange Cap. Gill smashed three centuries and four half-centuries in the season to score most runs. RCB captain Faf du Plessis and CSK's Devon Conway finished second and third on the list with 730 and 672 runs respectively.

Shubman Gill is IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winner

Shubman Gill wins the Orange Cap. One of the finest individual performances in history! pic.twitter.com/d7Mm76Ycff — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2023

