The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the dates and match details of the qualifiers, eliminator and the final of IPL 2023. In a statement, the BCCI stated that the playoffs will begin from May 23. The first Qualifier and Eliminator will be played the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the second qualifier and final on May 28. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI Announces Schedule and Venue Details For #TATAIPL 2023 Playoffs And Final. Details 🔽https://t.co/JBLIwpUZyf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2023

