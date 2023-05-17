Mohammed Shami still holds the Purple Cap in IPL 2023 at the end of the thrilling contest between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler has been superb this season, especially in the powerplay and currently has 23 wickets to his name. Following him in second is his teammate Rashid Khan, who has earned the same amount of wickets but is below because Shami's average is better. Third on this list is IPL's highest-ever wicket taker Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 21 wickets so far. Piyush Chawla (20) and Varun Chakaravarthy (19) are fourth and fifth, respectively on this list. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

