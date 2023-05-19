Mohammed Siraj still remains six wickets away from Mohammed Shami in the Purple Cap table and the GT pacer remains at the top of the pile retaining his Purple Cap with some great performances in IPL 2023. The Gujarat Titans bowler has had a remarkable season with 23 wickets to his name. He is followed by Rashid Khan who has the same number of wickets, but his average is inferior to that of Shami. Yuzvendra Chahal, Piyush Chawla and Varun Chakaravarthy are the next candidates in the top five.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap Holder is Mohammed Shami at The End of SRH vs LSG Match

