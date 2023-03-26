Indian Premier League 2023 is all set to start next Friday, March 31. In the opening match of the tournament, Chennai Super Kings will face Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. CSK will then play their first home match of this season against Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk Stadium, Chennai on Monday, April 3. In a big news for Chennai fans, online and offline tickets for the Lucknow Super Giants match will be available from 9.30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) on Monday, March 27. CSK Team in IPL 2023: Schedule, Player List and Squad Analysis of Chennai Super Kings in TATA Indian Premier League 16.

CSK Home Match Tickets To Be Available From March 27

