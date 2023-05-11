In what that can cause either of their campaigns to end here, both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders makes changes in their playing XI. Trent Boult, who missed out on the previous game, returns replacing Obed Mckoy. Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag feature in the impact player list. Meanwhile, KKR has all-rounder Anukul Roy replacing Vaibhav Arora. Suyash Sharma is expected to come in as impact player.

KKR Playing XI

Match 56. Kolkata Knight Riders XI: J Roy, V Iyer, R Gurbaz (wk), S Narine, N Rana (c), R Singh, A Russell, S Thakur, A Roy, H Rana, V Chakaravarthy. https://t.co/uTh74owipd #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

RR Playing XI

Match 56. Rajasthan Royals XI: J Buttler, Y Jaiswal, S Samson (c & wk), J Root, S Hetmyer, D Jurel, Asif K M, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, T Boult, S Sharma. https://t.co/uTh74owipd #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)