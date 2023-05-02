Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by eighteen runs in their latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Shri Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Following the match, RCB batter Virat Kohli had a heated altercation with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir. Kohli also had an ugly verbal spat with LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq. Now, taking to Twitter, the RCB batter has shared a picture of himself and his teammates. Kohli also dropped heart emoji for RCB in the caption. Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Story on Instagram After Ugly Fight With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Virat Kohli Drops Heart Emoji for RCB

