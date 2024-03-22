The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have named a replacement each ahead of the 17th edition of the competition. GT has named B R Sharath to the squad as a replacement for Robin Minz. RR on the other hand have added Tanush Kotian by replacing Adam Zampa for the IPL 2024 season. B R Sharath and Tanush Kotian have been acquired by GT and RR at their base price of INR 20 Lac. David Warner Garlanded With 'Jai Shree Ram' Printed Stole Scarf by Fan, Gifted Ayodhya Temple Replica Ahead of IPL 2024, Watch Video.

Gujarat Titans Add B R Sharath and Tanush Kotian Joins RR

🚨 NEWS 🚨



Gujarat Titans add B R Sharath to squad as replacement for Robin Minz; Tanush Kotian joins Rajasthan Royals in place of Adam Zampa. #TATAIPL



More Details 🔽https://t.co/U6RLIIB9Id— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

