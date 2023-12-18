The IPL 2024 auction is just one day away and teams are engaged in some last minute preparation making strategies and predicting the moves of the opposition. Ahead of the player's bidding event in Dubai, experts in JioCinema are all set to replicate the same scenario in their War Room and will give the fans a glimpse of what is going to unfold in the IPL 2024 auction on December 19. The IPL 2024 mock auction has a start time of 12:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the live streaming will be available only on JioCinema. IPL 2024 Auction: Ten Most Expensive Players in History of Indian Premier League.

PL 2024 Mock Auction On JioCinema Live Streaming Details

1️⃣0️⃣ Experts, 1️⃣0️⃣ Teams, & 1⃣ 𝘞𝘢𝘳 𝘙𝘰𝘰𝘮 🧠💰 Watch the action from the Match Centre Auction War Room on Dec 18, 12 PM onwards 👉 streaming FREE on #JioCinema! 🙌🏻#IPLAuctiononJioCinema #IPLonJioCinema #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/IfvMjSVRm6 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 17, 2023

