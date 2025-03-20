The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is all set to commence from March 22 with the match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Ahead of that, the captains of all ten franchises had a captain's meet at Mumbai discussing the rules and regulations of IPL 2025 and also posed alongside the trophy. The pictures of all the captains alongside the trophy went viral on social media. IPL 2025: BCCI Lifts Saliva Ban in Indian Premier League After Getting Thumbs Up From Franchises in Captain's Meet.

IPL 2025 Captain's Meet Pics

Iconic location 😍 Iconic trophy 🏆 🔟 captains all in readiness 💪 🥁 Let #TATAIPL 2025 begin 🥁 pic.twitter.com/23Nry0ZSyk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 20, 2025

