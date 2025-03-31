Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are hosting defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the high-voltage Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The defending champions are coming into this contest after a solid win over the Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, the five-time champions are searching for their first win in the IPL 2025 season. Fans eager to check the live scorecard of the thrilling MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match will get the entire information here. Will Sunil Narine Play in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star All-Rounder Featuring in Kolkata Knight Riders’ Playing XI.

MI vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)