The online ticket sale for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 for the fans began on Sunday, May 25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed District by Zomato as the official ticketing agency to buy IPL 2025 playoff tickets. However, fans can only buy Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches, which will be held on May 29 and May 30 at the New PCA Stadium, New Chandigarh. The tickets can also be purchased from the official IPL website. Meanwhile, four teams - Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs. IPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule in IST: Who Plays Whom? Teams, Match Timings and Venues for Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, Eliminator and Final.

IPL 2025 Playoffs Ticket Booking

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘! 🥳#TATAIPL 2025 Qualifier 1 & Eliminator tickets are LIVE 🤩 🔽 Click below to BUY NOW ‼https://t.co/3WbHyHpquC pic.twitter.com/FLjNK05Zxd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)