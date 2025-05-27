The IPL 2025 playoffs are here and the top four teams--Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will battle it out with the ultimate prize on the line. After the revised schedule for the remainder of IPL 2025 was released by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India), it was revealed that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad would host Qualifier 2 and final, on June 1 and 3, respectively. Well, fans can now purchase the tickets for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 and the final, which are set to go live on the District by Zomato platform at 8:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on May 27. With just one league game remaining, how the abovementioned teams finish on the IPL 2025 points table is yet to be decided. Punjab Kings for the record, have already secured a spot in Qualifier 1 and will have two chances and making the final. IPL 2025 Playoffs Ticket Booking: How to Purchase Qualifier 1 & Eliminator Tickets Online for Indian Premier League Season 18?

IPL 2025 Playoffs Tickets for Qualifier 2 and Final

A 𝙜𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 awaits ⏳#TATAIPL 2025 Qualifier 2 & Final tickets go live tonight at 8 PM IST 🥳 pic.twitter.com/IpfgU6TzMy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 27, 2025

