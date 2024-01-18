Irfan Pathan went up and hugged his brother Yusuf Pathan after hitting for a six during the One World One Family Cup 2024 T20 friendly match on Thursday, January 18. Yusuf bowled the final over of the match with his side needing to defend seven runs. Irfan, playing for the 'One World' side in this contest, was on strike for the final ball, which he deposited straight down the ground for a six, which won his side the match. After hitting that six, Irfan was seen walking up to his brother and hugging him, in a moment that has gone viral on social media. Gautam Gambhir Cleans Premises of Shiv Mandir in Karol Bagh As Part of Swachh Mandir Cleanliness Drive (Watch Video).

Irfan Pathan Hugs Yusuf Pathan

It's all over with a six! Irfan Pathan smashes a six off Yusuf Pathan's bowling to win the match for One World team! 🏏#OWOF #irfanpathan #yusufpathan pic.twitter.com/wR4286xEnu — 100MB (@100MasterBlastr) January 18, 2024

'Embodying Essence of Oneness'

Watch Full Video:

