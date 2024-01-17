BJP MP of East Delhi and former cricketer, Gautam Gambhir was spotted actively participating in the Swachh Mandir campaign as he was seen mopping the floors of the Shiv Mandir in Delhi's Karol Bagh. Ahead of the upcoming consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated the 'Swachh Mandir' (Clean Temple) campaign. Ram Mandir Inauguration: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli Check List of Sportspersons Invited for Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya.

Gautam Gambhir Cleans Premises of Shiv Mandir in Karol Bagh

#WATCH | Delhi | BJP MP and former Cricketer Gautam Gambhir cleans the premises of Shiv Mandir in Karol Bagh as part of the cleanliness drive. pic.twitter.com/HGumv9iHRf — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)