India and Australia are currently engaged in an intense IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which on Day 3 will enter its moving phase. The India vs Australia first Test is taking place at Optus Stadium in Perth and begins at 7:50 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for BGT 2024-25 Series. In India, however, the IND vs AUS 1st Test at Perth can be seen live on TV telecast by DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 Day 2 Highlights Video: Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul's 172-Run Partnership Put India in Control.

IND vs AUS 1st Test Day 3 2024 Live Telecast on DD Sports

It’s Time 👋 It's Border-Gavaskar Trophy Time 💥 ⏰ 7:50 AM IST 📍 Perth Stadium 📺 DD Free Dish #TeamIndia | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3e2lIoHO6u — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) November 22, 2024

