India and Australia have played out a fascinating T20I series so far and the proceedings have headed to the 4th match. The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the match which gets underway at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18 1/HD will provide live telecast of the IND vs AUS match and the live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the India vs Australia match on DD Free Dish and users of DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television). The IND vs AUS 4th T20I will however not be available on cable TV and other DTH platforms. 'Genuinely Happy' Ravi Ashwin Expresses Joy On Sai Sudharshan's Selection in Team India ODI Squad For South Africa Series (See Post).

IND vs AUS 4th T20I on DD Sports

𝟓 टी-𝟐𝟎 मैचों की सीरीज का आज चौथा मैच क्या भारतीय टीम आज सीरीज जीतने में होगी कामयाब ? देखें भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच चौथा टी-𝟐𝟎 आज शाम 𝟕 बजे से केवल डीडी स्पोर्ट्स फ्री डिश पर#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/QysAsztRPn — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)