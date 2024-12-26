The Boxing Day Test between the India national cricket team and Australia national cricket team will be played at MCG. The IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 will start at 5:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on December 26. Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the IND vs AUS Test 2024 and will provide live telecast viewing options on Star Sports TV channels. However, in India, the IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024 Day 1 at MCG will have live TV telecast viewing options on DD Sports, but only for free DD Free Dish and other DTT users. IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024: India Prepare for Boxing-Day Test at Melbourne With WTC 2025 Final in Line.

India vs Australia 4thTest Day 1 Live on DD Sports

🏏 #DidYouKnow: The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) holds a special place in India-Australia Test history! 🇮🇳🇦🇺 📜 1948: India played its first Test at the MCG, highlighted by: •🏏 Sir Don Bradman’s twin centuries •🏏 Vinoo Mankad’s century for India Though Australia won by 233… pic.twitter.com/YTohAaq3pI — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 25, 2024

