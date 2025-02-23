Defending champions Pakistan will play a do-or-die clash against arch-rivals India in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The IND vs PAK CT 2025 Match is important as a win would keep the defending champions alive in the competition, while a loss would knock them out. Fans in Pakistan will be able to get live telecast viewing option of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on PTV Sports TV channels. For only live streaming in Pakistan, fans can switch to Tapmad, which will provide online viewing options of IND vs PAK ICC CT 2025 on their app.

IND vs PAK on PTV Sports

ICC CT 2025 pn PTV Sports

IT ALL BEGINS TOMORROW! 15 Matches, 8 Teams and 1 Champion. It's ALL ON THE LINE! Watch all the action and excitement of #ICCMensChampionsTrophy 2025 LIVE on PTV Sports!#DilSeCricket pic.twitter.com/Z48WeA85Q5 — PTV Sports (@PTVSp0rts) February 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)