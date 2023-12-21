India and South Africa both have won a ODI match in the three-match series and will clash again for the final. Although, Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of India vs South Africa ODI series. The IND vs SA ODI live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well. The live telecast will be available only for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users. The IND vs SA live telecast on DD Sports will not be available on cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, DishTV etc. The India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2023 live commentary will be available on radio on AIR (All India Radio) Rainbow 103 FM. AIR or Akashvani won't be providing live radio commentary of the IND vs SA ODI match on YouTube. Mohammed Shami Set to Receive Prestigious Arjuna Award; Team India Cricketer to Get Honoured By The President On January 9.

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI 2023 DD Streaming and Telecast Details

