The Indian women's team would aim to have a good start when they face the England women's team in the 1st T20I on Wednesday, December 6. The IND-W vs ENG-W match, which will be played at Wankhede Stadium starting at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the live telecast of the match will be available on Sports 18 1 HD and Sports 18 2 HD channels. JioCinema will be the platform for watching IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I live streaming. DD Sports will also provide live telecast of the game, only for DD Free Dish users. The live telecast of the match will not be available on cable TV or other DTH platforms. IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips and Suggestions to Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India Women vs England Women Cricket Match in Mumbai.

IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I on DD Sports

𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐲! 🇮🇳𝐯𝐬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🏏 𝟏𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝟐𝟎𝐈 - 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐯𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 ⏰ 𝟕 𝐏𝐌 𝐨𝐧𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬.. 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 & 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐃 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 📺 (𝐃𝐃 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐡)#TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/6L4QcKrfKi — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 6, 2023

