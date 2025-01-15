Smriti Mandhana-led India women’s national cricket team has already sealed the series against the Ireland women’s national cricket team. The third ODI between the India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday. The IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on January 15. Viacom18 will provide an IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 live telecast and live streaming by Disney+ Hotstar. Fans will also be able to watch the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 on DD Sports as well. But the IND-W vs IRE-W live telecast on DD Sports would be only available on DD Free Dish. India, Ireland Women's Team Cricketers Fly Kites Together As They Celebrate Makar Sankranti 2025 Ahead of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 (Watch Video).

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming on DD Sport

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)