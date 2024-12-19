The Indian women's national cricket team is set to go up against the West Indies women's national cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series, on Thursday, December 19. The IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I is set to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai and it starts at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While Viacom18 will provide IND-W vs WI-W live telecast as well as live streaming, fans can watch the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on DD Sports as well. But the IND-W vs WI-W live telecast on DD Sports is only available on DD Free Dish. IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for India Women vs West Indies Women Match in Navi Mumbai.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on DD Sports

All set for the #INDvWI T20I Series Decider 🏆 🏏 Watch LIVE from ⏰ 6:50 PM onwards on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #WomenInBluepic.twitter.com/6lZndAwUsQ — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 19, 2024

