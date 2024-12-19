The India women's national cricket team will face the West Indies women's national cricket team in the final T20I of the three-match series. The third T20I will be hosted at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The IND-W vs. WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on Thursday, December 19. Meanwhile, fans looking to participate in the IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Match Preview: Key Battles, H2H, and More About India Women vs West Indies Women Cricket Match in Navi Mumbai.

In the first T20I, the Indian women's side secured a one-sided victory by 49 runs. Smriti Mandhana (54 off 33 balls) and Jemimah Rodrigues (73 off 35 deliveries) powered India to 195-4. While chasing 196, West Indies' Deandra Dottin played a vital knock of 52 runs, but her side could reach 146-7 in 20 overs. The Women in Maroon suffered a 49-run defeat. West Indies women thrashed the Indian women in the second T20I by nine wickets. India made 159-9 after Smriti top-scored with 62 runs. While chasing, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews played a match-winning knock of 85* runs and guided her side to a dominating win. The three-match T20I series is level at 1-1. IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Preview: India Women’s Cricket Team Looks To Make All-Round Amends Against West Indies With T20I Series on Line.

IND-W vs WI-W 3rdT20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Qiana Joseph (WI-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W), Chinelle Henry (WI-W)

Bowlers: Karishma Ramharack (WI-W), Afy Fletcher (WI-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W)

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Smriti Mandhana (c), Deandra Dottin (vc)

IND-W vs WI-W 3rd T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Richa Ghosh (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Qiana Joseph (WI-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Hayley Matthews (WI-W), Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Deandra Dottin (WI-W), Chinelle Henry (WI-W), Karishma Ramharack (WI-W), Afy Fletcher (WI-W), Radha Yadav (IND-W)

