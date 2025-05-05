Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan produced a sensational diving catch to dismiss Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Abhishek Porel during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The wicket incident happened during the first ball of the fifth over. SRH captain Pat Cummins bowled a good length delivery on the leg side. Abhishek Porel looked to whip it away but ended up getting a leading edge. The ball went high in the night sky, and Ishan Kishan ran across and took a superb diving catch. Abhishek departed after scoring eight runs off 10 deliveries. Pat Cummins Becomes First Captain To Take Three Wickets in First Six Overs of IPL Innings, Achieves Feat During SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

A Stunning Catch by Ishan Kishan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)